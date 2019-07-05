German Economy Minister Believes Albania, North Macedonia Unprepared for EU Membership

Albania and North Macedonia have achieved substantial economic progress, but they are not ready to become members of the European Union, German Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier told the Deutschlandfunk radio station

In June, EU ministers decided to postpone the start of negotiations with the two Balkan countries regarding their joining the European Union until October, despite the European Commission's previous recommendation to begin the accession talks.

"It is currently a question that cannot be answered in the affirmative. However, we see that these countries have achieved tremendous progress. The economy has grown considerably in these countries during recent years, and there has been a movement toward what we call the European Single Market.

Nevertheless, it has not yet reached the level at which an economy minister could say that this is the goal we set for ourselves," Altmaier said in an interview.

Despite the crises that have happened in recent years, the European Union is still dead set on expanding its roster of members. Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova signed Association Agreements with the European Union in 2014, and Turkey, Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia are candidate states. Other countries, like Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland, while not EU members, still participate in the Common Market and Schengen Area.