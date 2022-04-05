UrduPoint.com

German Economy Minister Calls Gazprom Germania Takeover Lawful

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2022 | 11:08 PM

German Economy Minister Calls Gazprom Germania Takeover Lawful

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck defended on Tuesday the takeover of Russia's Gazprom Germania by the German energy regulator as lawful, saying the energy giant's exit had not been approved

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) German Economy Minister Robert Habeck defended on Tuesday the takeover of Russia's Gazprom Germania by the German energy regulator as lawful, saying the energy giant's exit had not been approved.

Gazprom announced last week it was cutting ties with the company but Habeck argued that any sale of such a critical asset required Federal permission. The network regulator will be in charge of the German arm of the Russian energy giant until September 30.

"We reviewed the rights transfer and it gave us a cause for serious doubt.

.. That is why we acted within German law," Habeck told reporters.

Klaus Mueller, the head of the German regulator, said on Tuesday that the move averted bankruptcy of the local gas trading, storage and transmission major.

Habeck spoke after Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened the European Union with a tit-for-tat response if it tries to nationalize Russian assets abroad. He stressed that such behavior was a "double-edged weapon."

Related Topics

Russia Threatened German European Union Company Sale Vladimir Putin September Gas Allied Rental Modarba Weapon

Recent Stories

Situation With Rosneft Subsidiary in Germany 'Diff ..

Situation With Rosneft Subsidiary in Germany 'Different' From That of Gazprom - ..

2 minutes ago
 UN peacekeeper killed in northeast DR Congo: UN mi ..

UN peacekeeper killed in northeast DR Congo: UN mission

2 minutes ago
 West Aims to Undermine Moscow-Kiev Talks by Fuelin ..

West Aims to Undermine Moscow-Kiev Talks by Fueling Hysteria Over Bucha - Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 Kinder recalls chocolate eggs after salmonella cas ..

Kinder recalls chocolate eggs after salmonella cases

44 minutes ago
 AUKUS Leaders Agree to Begin Work on Hypersonics, ..

AUKUS Leaders Agree to Begin Work on Hypersonics, Electronic Warfare - Joint Sta ..

44 minutes ago
 Budapest hits out at Brussels over EU funding cut ..

Budapest hits out at Brussels over EU funding cut risk

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.