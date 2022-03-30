German Economy Minister Robert Habeck Says Security of Energy Supplies Ensured in Country

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Germany has ensured the security of energy supplies to the country, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday, adding that both gas and oil are supplied to Germany at the moment.

"It is important to note that the security of (energy) supply is ensured, all agreements are being implemented, and gas and oil are currently being supplied to Germany," Habeck said in his address, broadcast on the ministry's website.