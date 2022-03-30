UrduPoint.com

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck Says Security Of Energy Supplies Ensured In Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2022 | 12:44 PM

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck Says Security of Energy Supplies Ensured in Country

Germany has ensured the security of energy supplies to the country, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday, adding that both gas and oil are supplied to Germany at the moment

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Germany has ensured the security of energy supplies to the country, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday, adding that both gas and oil are supplied to Germany at the moment.

"It is important to note that the security of (energy) supply is ensured, all agreements are being implemented, and gas and oil are currently being supplied to Germany," Habeck said in his address, broadcast on the ministry's website.

Related Topics

Oil Germany Gas All

Recent Stories

Soyuz MS-19 Spacecraft Undocked From ISS - Roscosm ..

Soyuz MS-19 Spacecraft Undocked From ISS - Roscosmos Broadcast

15 seconds ago
 36 new Covid-19 cases reported in Punjab

36 new Covid-19 cases reported in Punjab

16 seconds ago
 POS invoice verification expands by 62.7 pc in Feb ..

POS invoice verification expands by 62.7 pc in February

18 seconds ago
 Indian troops martyr two youth including a journal ..

Indian troops martyr two youth including a journalist in Srinagar

4 minutes ago
 Wang Yi meets with FM Qureshi in Anhui

Wang Yi meets with FM Qureshi in Anhui

4 minutes ago
 PDM's conspiracies against govt to meet failure: Z ..

PDM's conspiracies against govt to meet failure: Zartaj Gul

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.