German Economy Minister Says Europe Poorly Prepared For Emerging Challenges

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) Europe is facing major challenges due to the unfolding economic crisis, yet it appeared to be poorly prepared for new downturns, German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck said on Tuesday.

"The challenges seem to be getting even more severe, natural disasters, the COVID-19 pandemic, health pandemics, now another war in Europe...

But there have always been wars in Europe, there have always been pandemics... Perhaps, over the past 30 years we in Germany and Europe have convinced ourselves that crises have become a relic of the past, we do not know how to deal with them, we have become somewhat heavy handed," Habeck said at an event of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany.

He called such an approach misguided and stressed that the challenges are undoubtedly great, and Europe appears "to be poorly prepared politically to face those challenges."

