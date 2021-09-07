UrduPoint.com

German Economy Minister Says In Good Health After Sudden Hospitalization

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 02:20 PM

German Economy Minister Says in Good Health After Sudden Hospitalization

German Economy and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday that his health condition was well following his emergency hospitalization for a malaise during a cabinet meeting

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) German Economy and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday that his health condition was well following his emergency hospitalization for a malaise during a cabinet meeting.

The 63-year-old fell ill and was subsequently taken to hospital at around 9 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT) while attending a meeting of the Bundestag economic committee in Berlin.

Altmaier had complained about feeling unwell before the meeting, with difficulty in speaking, according to the Bild tabloid.

"I feel good again... I was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The conducted surveys did not confirm the fears of my employees," Altmaier wrote on Twitter.

Altmaier experienced a similar incident in October 2019, when he was hospitalized after collapsing at the opening of a digital technology conference in Dortmund.

Related Topics

Technology Twitter German Dortmund Berlin October 2019 Cabinet P

Recent Stories

Govt releases Rs374.418 million for 17 ongoing avi ..

Govt releases Rs374.418 million for 17 ongoing aviation projects

2 minutes ago
 Two Schoolgirls Found Dead in Russia's Kuzbass, Su ..

Two Schoolgirls Found Dead in Russia's Kuzbass, Suspect Arrested - Source

2 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close higher

Tokyo stocks close higher

2 minutes ago
 PM vows to facilitate judiciary in dispensing spee ..

PM vows to facilitate judiciary in dispensing speedy, inexpensive justice

10 minutes ago
 AIOU sets time frame for degree completion

AIOU sets time frame for degree completion

3 minutes ago
 Taliban Detain Several Women at Kabul Demonstratio ..

Taliban Detain Several Women at Kabul Demonstration - Protester

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.