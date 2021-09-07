German Economy Minister Says in Good Health After Sudden Hospitalization

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) German Economy and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday that his health condition was well following his emergency hospitalization for a malaise during a cabinet meeting.

The 63-year-old fell ill and was subsequently taken to hospital at around 9 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT) while attending a meeting of the Bundestag economic committee in Berlin.

Altmaier had complained about feeling unwell before the meeting, with difficulty in speaking, according to the Bild tabloid.

"I feel good again... I was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The conducted surveys did not confirm the fears of my employees," Altmaier wrote on Twitter.

Altmaier experienced a similar incident in October 2019, when he was hospitalized after collapsing at the opening of a digital technology conference in Dortmund.