German Economy Minister Says Nord Stream 2 Can Be Completely Halted

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project can be completely stopped, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday, adding that Berlin is coordinating the issue with European and US partners.

"This (a complete shutdown of the project) can also happen.

Today's measure is not a sanction in the narrow and strict sense of the word ... But it is still possible. We coordinate with European and US partners," Habeck told the ARD broadcaster.

On Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he had instructed the country's ministry of economy to take a "necessary administrative step" in order to suspend the certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline operator. The measure followed Russia's recognition of the Donbas breakaway republics.