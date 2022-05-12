German Economy Minister Says Offer to Ukraine to Join EU Should Not Be Fake

The offer to Ukraine to join the European Union should not be fake, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday, adding that it is necessary to organize a safe and open path to the EU for Ukraine

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The offer to Ukraine to join the European Union should not be fake, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday, adding that it is necessary to organize a safe and open path to the EU for Ukraine.

"Europe and the EU have made proposals in the past that have not been implemented. This should not happen again.

It is important to organize this path to the EU in such a way that it will be fair and open so that Ukraine can embark on it and reach the end. It is necessary to negotiate quickly about the stages (of joining EU) ... Of course, there are rules for joining the EU, but it should not be an alibi or a fake offer," Habeck told a briefing.

Habeck added that the stages of Ukraine's accession to the EU should be "achievable", while "it is impossible to make false promises that will not be kept."