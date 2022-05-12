UrduPoint.com

German Economy Minister Says Offer To Ukraine To Join EU Should Not Be Fake

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2022 | 07:16 PM

German Economy Minister Says Offer to Ukraine to Join EU Should Not Be Fake

The offer to Ukraine to join the European Union should not be fake, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday, adding that it is necessary to organize a safe and open path to the EU for Ukraine

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The offer to Ukraine to join the European Union should not be fake, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday, adding that it is necessary to organize a safe and open path to the EU for Ukraine.

"Europe and the EU have made proposals in the past that have not been implemented. This should not happen again.

It is important to organize this path to the EU in such a way that it will be fair and open so that Ukraine can embark on it and reach the end. It is necessary to negotiate quickly about the stages (of joining EU) ... Of course, there are rules for joining the EU, but it should not be an alibi or a fake offer," Habeck told a briefing.

Habeck added that the stages of Ukraine's accession to the EU should be "achievable", while "it is impossible to make false promises that will not be kept."

Related Topics

Ukraine Europe German European Union

Recent Stories

FESCO issues shutdown programme

FESCO issues shutdown programme

41 seconds ago
 Chief Minister reviews free travel facility for st ..

Chief Minister reviews free travel facility for students in Orange Line Train

43 seconds ago
 Demonstration Taking Place Outside US Embassy in M ..

Demonstration Taking Place Outside US Embassy in Moscow

44 seconds ago
 US. Embassy and UAJK celebrate 15-year anniversary ..

US. Embassy and UAJK celebrate 15-year anniversary of Lincoln Corner Muzaffaraba ..

50 seconds ago
 Perpetrators of KU terror attack to be punished: K ..

Perpetrators of KU terror attack to be punished: Khurram

4 minutes ago
 Rehabilitation of Pir Qila-Ghalani Road in full sw ..

Rehabilitation of Pir Qila-Ghalani Road in full swing

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.