German Economy Minister Says Partly Responsible For Russian Deaths In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2022 | 07:50 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told Stern in an interview on Thursday that he was partly responsible for the deaths of Russian soldiers by signing orders for arms deliveries to Ukraine.

"One can't carelessly applaud this (weapon supplies), when one understands that many of the 300,000 Russian conscripts will be wounded or killed by, among other things, the weapons that we send. That is me. My signature is on the authorization," he told the media.

However, Habeck insisted that arms deliveries were essential to Ukraine's survival, according to Stern.

Since the beginning of the Russian special military operation of Ukraine, Germany has been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns. Previously, Berlin said it wouldn't send lethal weapons as part of its post-WWII policy, but has since given up on the principle.

