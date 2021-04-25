German Economy Minister Urges Not to Link Nord Stream 2 Project to Navalny Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier has called in an interview with the Funke media group for making decisions on the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project regardless of "isolated cases," including the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"We must assess the construction and completion of the gas pipeline and make decisions regardless of isolated cases," Altmaier said, noting that natural gas supplies have never been used as a political weapon between the West and the East.

At the same time, the minister noted that the security interests of Ukraine should not be violated, and gas transit through the country would continue after the completion of the Nord Stream project

"By building the so-called liquefied gas terminals, we also ensure the opportunity to show independence from the gas coming through the pipeline at any time if Russia tries to exert political pressure through gas," Altmaier said.

The official also called on Russia to comply with international human rights standards and immediately release Navalny.

Last week, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the German authorities continued to use Navalny to interfere in Russia's internal affairs. Berlin's statements on Navalny may be aimed at destabilizing the situation in Russia before elections to the parliament's lower house, the ministry added.