UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Economy Minister Urges Not To Link Nord Stream 2 Project To Navalny Case

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 07:00 AM

German Economy Minister Urges Not to Link Nord Stream 2 Project to Navalny Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier has called in an interview with the Funke media group for making decisions on the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project regardless of "isolated cases," including the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"We must assess the construction and completion of the gas pipeline and make decisions regardless of isolated cases," Altmaier said, noting that natural gas supplies have never been used as a political weapon between the West and the East.

At the same time, the minister noted that the security interests of Ukraine should not be violated, and gas transit through the country would continue after the completion of the Nord Stream  project

"By building the so-called liquefied gas terminals, we also ensure the opportunity to show independence from the gas coming through the pipeline at any time if Russia tries to exert political pressure through gas," Altmaier said.

The official also called on Russia to comply with international human rights standards and immediately release Navalny.

Last week, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the German authorities continued to use Navalny to interfere in Russia's internal affairs. Berlin's statements on Navalny may be aimed at destabilizing the situation in Russia before elections to the parliament's lower house, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Parliament German Berlin Nord Same Independence May Gas Media From Weapon Opposition

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian president review conso ..

7 hours ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

6 hours ago

Protests in London against remaining UK Covid rule ..

6 hours ago

Environmentally unfriendly as Formula E race runs ..

6 hours ago

Govt provides anti-corona vaccine to million of pe ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.