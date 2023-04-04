UrduPoint.com

German Economy Ministry Aiming To Cut Energy Consumption By 26.5% By 2030

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Energy consumption in Germany must be cut by 26.5% by 2030 compared to the level of 2008, the German Economy Ministry said on Monday in its draft law on energy efficiency.

"The aim of this bill is to reduce final energy consumption in Germany by at least 26.5 percent by 2030 compared to 2008, to final energy consumption of 1.867 terawatt hours," the document published by the ministry said.

The document is expected to be approved at a cabinet meeting this month. Energy saving measures will affect, in particular, the construction, industrial and transport sectors, for which energy efficiency rules presented in the draft law will become mandatory.

The ministry noted that energy consumption was reduced by only 6% between 2008 and 2020. By 2040, the authorities plan to make the German economy 39% more energy efficient, and five years later this mark should reach 45%.

Additionally, the ministry specified that this target was in line with the benchmark of the EU Energy Efficiency Directive (EED). Under the EED, the European countries should achieve the energy efficiency target for 2030 of at least 32.5%.

