German Economy Ministry Not In Contact With Russia On Nord Stream Leaks - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2022 | 05:10 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action has no contacts with Russia as far as the situation with leaks at Nord Stream pipelines is concerned, a spokesperson for the ministry said on Friday.

On Monday, terrorist attacks occurred on Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had discovered two gas leaks caused by undersea explosions, with the consensus being that the incident was a result of sabotage.

"No, the ministry for economy does not have a contact (with Russia)," the spokesperson said during a briefing answering the question.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Moscow was expecting information from Denmark and Sweden on the situation around the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office initiated proceedings on charges of international terrorism in connection with explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Russian Deputy Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said that an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council concerning the attack was scheduled for 19:00 GMT on Friday.

