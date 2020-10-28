UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Economy Ministry Reports Almost 50% Drop In Arms Exports In First Half Of 2020

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:59 PM

German Economy Ministry Reports Almost 50% Drop in Arms Exports in First Half of 2020

Exports of weapons and military equipment from Germany have decreased by almost 50 percent in the first half of 2020, Beate Baron, a spokeswoman for the Germany Economy Ministry, said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Exports of weapons and military equipment from Germany have decreased by almost 50 percent in the first half of 2020, Beate Baron, a spokeswoman for the Germany Economy Ministry, said on Wednesday.

"The current volume of issued permits for the export of arms is 2.78 billion Euros [$3.

26 billion], compared to the first half of 2019, when the volume was 5.33 billion euros, this is a significant drop," Baron said during a briefing.

The spokeswoman also said that Germany's cabinet of ministers was informed about the export data.

NATO and the EU countries accounted for 37.3 percent of Germany's arms exports. Outside of the European Union, Germany's biggest export partners were Israel, Egypt and the United States.

Related Topics

Exports Israel Egypt European Union Germany United States 2019 2020 From Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

Wearing face mask made mandatory at public places ..

36 seconds ago

US Drafts Plans for Global Distribution of Coronav ..

39 seconds ago

Info Secretary for leading lives as per Holy Proph ..

40 seconds ago

China Seems to Abide by Trade Agreement With US So ..

42 seconds ago

Spanish Bank to Provide IMF Over $1Bln to Support ..

3 minutes ago

Manchester United executive bemused by social dist ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.