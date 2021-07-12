UrduPoint.com
German Economy Ministry Says Permission To Commission Nord Stream 2 Being Worked Out

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 07:22 PM

German Economy Ministry Says Permission to Commission Nord Stream 2 Being Worked Out

As part of the technical process, a work on the permission to commission the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is continuing in Germany, the country's economy ministry said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) As part of the technical process, a work on the permission to commission the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is continuing in Germany, the country's economy ministry said.

"The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) as the competent authority for construction in the external and economic zone of Germany (in the case of the Baltic Sea) is responsible for obtaining construction permits.

This construction permit [for Nord Stream 2] was obtained. The gas intake permit (i.e. the connection point) is issued by the Stralsund Mining Authority. ... Technical permits for this process are under development," the ministry said.

More Stories From World

