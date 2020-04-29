UrduPoint.com
German Economy Set For Biggest Slump In 50 Years: Minister

Wed 29th April 2020 | 09:17 PM

German economy set for biggest slump in 50 years: minister

The German economy is expected to shrink 6.3 percent in 2020 because of the coronavirus, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said Wednesday, the biggest slump in Europe's top economy since records began in 1970

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The German economy is expected to shrink 6.3 percent in 2020 because of the coronavirus, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said Wednesday, the biggest slump in Europe's top economy since records began in 1970.

"The effects of the coronavirus pandemic will push our economy into a recession after 10 years of growth," Altmaier said, adding that the government expected the economy to rebound in 2021.

