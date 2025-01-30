German Economy Shrank More Than Expected At End Of 2024
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 06:36 PM
Germany's economy shrank more than expected at the end of 2024, official data showed Thursday, the latest bad news for Europe's traditional powerhouse which is battling myriad headwinds
Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Germany's economy shrank more than expected at the end of 2024, official data showed Thursday, the latest bad news for Europe's traditional powerhouse which is battling myriad headwinds.
Output in the eurozone's biggest economy fell 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the previous quarter, according to preliminary figures from federal statistics agency Destatis.
Analysts polled by data firm FactSet had expected a contraction of 0.1 percent.
Destatis also confirmed that output shrank 0.2 percent across the whole of 2024, in line with its earlier estimate, and marking the second straight year of contraction for the German economy.
Germany has been suffering due to high energy costs, a manufacturing slowdown and weak demand for the country's exports, combined with a host of structural issues such as labour shortages.
In the final quarter, while domestic spending helped support growth, it was not enough to offset falling exports, Destatis said.
Analyst Carsten Brzeski from bank ING said the figures underlined the scale of the challenge for Germany.
"2024 was the year when cyclical and structural headwinds became a storm," he said.
"A substantial recovery of German industry is not in sight just yet," he added, pointing to empty order books as well as the threat of US President Donald Trump imposing tariffs.
Thursday's bleak data came a day after the government said it expected the German economy to grow just 0.3 percent in 2025, down from a previous forecast of 1.1 percent.
France, the eurozone's second biggest economy after Germany, also performed worse than expected in the fourth quarter as data showed its economy contracted by 0.1 percent.
Recent Stories
Sharjah to host General Assembly of Regional Conference of University Presidents ..
Lockheed Martin honours 56 UAE interns at CISS graduation ceremony
UAE Muay Thai Championship to kick off February 14 with 824 fighters
ADQ, Orion Resource Partners to establish $1.2 billion Abu Dhabi-based joint ven ..
Ham cellar business thrives in China's cool county
UAE strengthens collaboration to advance gender equality, women’s empowerment
Hamdan bin Mohammed commends MBRSC team on successful launch of MBZ-SAT
Dubai Holding Asset Management unveils Nad Al Sheba Mall, set to open in April 2 ..
France, Germany stall eurozone growth in fourth quarter
Drop in temperatures expected, chances of rainfall increase: NCM
Egypt’s Health Ministry, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to develop advanced BMT ..
EHS, MBRCGI announce AI-driven ‘Synthetic Memories’ project for Alzheimer’ ..
More Stories From World
-
Ham cellar business thrives in China's cool county12 minutes ago
-
France, Germany stall eurozone growth in fourth quarter23 minutes ago
-
French luxury billionaire sparks tax debate with threat to leave47 minutes ago
-
Bodies pulled from Washington river after plane collides with helicopter47 minutes ago
-
Southern African bloc calls emergency summit on DR Congo crisis for Friday57 minutes ago
-
Fly-half Prendergast starts for Six Nations champions Ireland against England57 minutes ago
-
Scottish court rules against two new North Sea oil and gas fields15 minutes ago
-
Bodies pulled from Washington river after plane collides with helicopter1 hour ago
-
Hundreds gather in Khan Yunis for Israeli hostages release1 hour ago
-
Man City, PSG stay alive in Champions League as Arsenal reach last 161 hour ago
-
Australia declare on 654-6 in first Sri Lanka Test2 hours ago
-
Bodies pulled from Washington river after plane collides with helicopter2 hours ago