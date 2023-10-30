German economy shrinks slightly in third quarter

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) German output shrank slightly in the third quarter, official data published Monday showed, as high-interest rates, elevated energy costs and a manufacturing slowdown continued to batter Europe's largest economy.

The economy contracted by 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter, Federal statistics agency Destatis said in preliminary figures, dragged down by lower household spending.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet had predicted a sharper contraction of 0.2 percent.

More surprisingly, Destatis said revised data showed the economy stagnated in the first quarter and did not shrink as previously thought, meaning Germany dodged a technical recession of two consecutive quarters of contraction around the turn of the year.

The agency also updated its second-quarter figure, saying output grew by 0.1 percent instead of showing zero growth as earlier data had suggested.

Germany's performance so far this year has been "a little better than we had feared", said LBBW economic Jens-Oliver Niklasch.

But it does not "change the overall picture", he said. "Germany's economy is more or less treading water."

The German economy has faced severe headwinds since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year sent inflation, particularly the cost of energy, soaring.

The third-quarter contraction keeps Germany on track to end the year in recession, with many analysts expecting another drop in gross domestic product over the final three months of 2023.

Following a slew of underwhelming data since the start of October, "it seems likely that GDP will decline again in the fourth quarter", said Capital Economics economist Andrew Kenningham.