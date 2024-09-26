Open Menu

German Economy To Shrink Again In 2024: Think Tanks

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2024 | 02:00 PM

German economy to shrink again in 2024: think tanks

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Germany's economy is expected to shrink slightly in 2024, leading economic institutes said on Thursday, as the traditional manufacturing powerhouse continues to stagnate.

Output in Europe's largest economy will decline by 0.1 percent this year, five think tanks said in a joint statement, after it shrank by 0.3 percent in 2023.

The new figure was a small but significant downgrade on the institutes' previous estimate of 0.1 percent growth for 2024, made earlier this year.

"The German economy has been stagnating for more than two years," the institutes -- DIW, Ifo, IfW Kiel, IWH and RWI -- said in the joint statement.

"A slow recovery is likely to set in next year, but economic growth will not return to its pre-coronavirus trend for the foreseeable future," they said.

The institutes forecast growth to reach 0.8 percent in 2025, a downward revision on their previous estimate of 1.4 percent.

For 2026, they predicted the German economy to grow by 1.3 percent.

The general downturn was driven by "structural change" weighing on the economy, DIW's head of forecasting Geraldine Dany-Knedlik said in the statement.

Related Topics

Europe German Germany Kiel

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

3 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

33 minutes ago
 IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

41 minutes ago
 President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

51 minutes ago
 Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

57 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

6 hours ago
 IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

14 hours ago
 Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

19 hours ago
 ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decl ..

ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation

19 hours ago
 TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Kh ..

TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan

19 hours ago
 Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab gov ..

Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor

19 hours ago

More Stories From World