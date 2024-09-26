German Economy To Shrink Again In 2024: Think Tanks
Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2024 | 02:00 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Germany's economy is expected to shrink slightly in 2024, leading economic institutes said on Thursday, as the traditional manufacturing powerhouse continues to stagnate.
Output in Europe's largest economy will decline by 0.1 percent this year, five think tanks said in a joint statement, after it shrank by 0.3 percent in 2023.
The new figure was a small but significant downgrade on the institutes' previous estimate of 0.1 percent growth for 2024, made earlier this year.
"The German economy has been stagnating for more than two years," the institutes -- DIW, Ifo, IfW Kiel, IWH and RWI -- said in the joint statement.
"A slow recovery is likely to set in next year, but economic growth will not return to its pre-coronavirus trend for the foreseeable future," they said.
The institutes forecast growth to reach 0.8 percent in 2025, a downward revision on their previous estimate of 1.4 percent.
For 2026, they predicted the German economy to grow by 1.3 percent.
The general downturn was driven by "structural change" weighing on the economy, DIW's head of forecasting Geraldine Dany-Knedlik said in the statement.
