Open Menu

German Economy To Shrink In 2023, Govt Says

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2023 | 06:49 PM

German economy to shrink in 2023, govt says

The German government slashed its growth forecast Wednesday, predicting Europe's top economy will shrink this year as it battles high inflation, elevated energy prices and a manufacturing slump

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The German government slashed its growth forecast Wednesday, predicting Europe's top economy will shrink this year as it battles high inflation, elevated energy prices and a manufacturing slump.

Output will shrink 0.4 percent, the economy ministry said in its latest projections.

This is a marked downgrade from its last estimate in April, when Berlin forecast growth of 0.4 percent in 2023.

The economy has faced severe headwinds since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year sent inflation, particularly the cost of energy, soaring.

The crisis has been compounded by a slowdown in the energy-hungry manufacturing sector, weakness in key trading partner China, and aggressive eurozone rate hikes aimed at taming runaway consumer prices.

"In a difficult geopolitical environment, we are emerging from the crisis more slowly than expected," Economy Minister Robert Habeck acknowledged in a statement.

The German economy fell into recession around the turn of the year and has since been struggling to get back on its feet, registering zero growth in the second quarter.

The government's prediction is in line with other recent gloomy estimates.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday forecast Germany will be the worst performing major economy in 2023, shrinking 0.5 percent.

In their forecasts Wednesday, the government predicted the economy would pick up next year with growth of 1.

3 percent, and expand by 1.5 percent in 2025.

Inflation is expected to come in at 6.1 percent this year, before declining to 2.6 percent next year and two percent in 2025, the economy ministry said.

- 'Sustainable recovery' in view -

Habeck sought to strike an upbeat tone, noting that "for the coming year, we expect growth again.

"The course for a sustainable economic recovery has been set: the decline in inflation is significant, and with it, real incomes are rising again."

The last official forecast in April came as hopes were rising that Germany had weathered the energy crisis better than expected, with some indicators pointing to an industrial rebound.

But the picture has deteriorated again in recent months, with expectations growing the economy could tip back into recession.

While they have come down, energy prices are still far higher than prior to the Ukraine war. And while inflation slowed to 4.5 percent in September, it remains stubbornly high.

The worsening economic situation has led to debate about whether Germany is once again the "sick man of Europe", a label from the late 1990s when the country grappled with the costly fallout of reunification.

But some analysts have said this is going too far, pointing out the labour market remains robust despite the challenges.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Energy Crisis China German Germany Berlin Man April September Market From Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Labour

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality announces comprehensive develop ..

Dubai Municipality announces comprehensive development plan for labourer’s com ..

6 minutes ago
 Dubai launches ‘Dubai AI’, its own AI-powered ..

Dubai launches ‘Dubai AI’, its own AI-powered digital city concierge

6 minutes ago
 Gillani calls for eye health to be recognised as v ..

Gillani calls for eye health to be recognised as vital part of healthcare, devel ..

2 minutes ago
 Niger military rulers order UN official out within ..

Niger military rulers order UN official out within 72 hours

2 minutes ago
 Bahraini minister appreciates Pakistani immigrants ..

Bahraini minister appreciates Pakistani immigrants role in various fields

13 minutes ago
 Dimitrov stuns top seed Alcaraz to reach Shanghai ..

Dimitrov stuns top seed Alcaraz to reach Shanghai last eight

13 minutes ago
180 kg hashish recovered; drug peddler held

180 kg hashish recovered; drug peddler held

13 minutes ago
 Madaris students, transgenders to participate in S ..

Madaris students, transgenders to participate in School Olympics

13 minutes ago
 Farrell sticks with winning formula for 'the big b ..

Farrell sticks with winning formula for 'the big boy stuff'

3 minutes ago
 ENOC Group CEO recognised for continued contributi ..

ENOC Group CEO recognised for continued contribution to international energy flo ..

21 minutes ago
 Urban development issues transcend federal govt ma ..

Urban development issues transcend federal govt mandate, equally vital to engage ..

3 minutes ago
 Governor links development with advancement in new ..

Governor links development with advancement in new fields of education

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World