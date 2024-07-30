German Economy Unexpectedly Shrinks In Second Quarter
Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The German economy unexpectedly shrank in the second quarter, preliminary data showed Tuesday, pouring cold water on hopes of a tentative recovery in Europe's largest economy.
Output contracted slightly by 0.
1 percent compared with the previous three months, Federal statistics office Destatis said, after expanding by 0.2 percent in the first quarter.
The second-quarter data surprised analysts surveyed by FactSet who had forecast 0.1 percent growth.
The April-to-June period noticeably saw a decline in investments in equipment and construction, Destatis said.
