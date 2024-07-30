German economy unexpectedly shrinks in second quarter

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The German economy unexpectedly shrank in the second quarter, preliminary data showed Tuesday, pouring cold water on hopes of a tentative recovery in Europe's largest economy.

Output contracted slightly by 0.

1 percent compared with the previous three months, Federal statistics office Destatis said, after expanding by 0.2 percent in the first quarter.

The second-quarter data surprised analysts surveyed by FactSet who had forecast 0.1 percent growth.

The April-to-June period noticeably saw a decline in investments in equipment and construction, Destatis said.