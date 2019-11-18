UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German, Egyptian Presidents To Meet Ahead Of African Investment Conference In Berlin

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 10:20 AM

German, Egyptian Presidents to Meet Ahead of African Investment Conference in Berlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will receive his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi, on Monday as Berlin is set to host a high-level investment conference with African nations.

The G20 Compact with Africa conference was initiated under the German presidency of the group to promote private investment in the developing continent.

The event will open on Tuesday.

As part of the visit, Sisi will attend the investment forum and meet with German businesses. On Tuesday, the Egyptian leader will meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The two nations plan to sign a number of agreements on financial and technical cooperation. Culture will also be on agenda, with Germany reportedly expected to allocate 12 million Euros ($13.3 million) for Akhenaton Museum in the city of Minya.

Related Topics

Africa German Visit Germany Berlin Angela Merkel Event Million

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 18 November 2019

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Emirati media outlets follow a balanced approach, ..

10 hours ago

Department of Community Development launches &#039 ..

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow

11 hours ago

Arab League meetings on role of media in counterin ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.