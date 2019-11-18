German, Egyptian Presidents to Meet Ahead of African Investment Conference in Berlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will receive his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi, on Monday as Berlin is set to host a high-level investment conference with African nations.

The G20 Compact with Africa conference was initiated under the German presidency of the group to promote private investment in the developing continent.

The event will open on Tuesday.

As part of the visit, Sisi will attend the investment forum and meet with German businesses. On Tuesday, the Egyptian leader will meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The two nations plan to sign a number of agreements on financial and technical cooperation. Culture will also be on agenda, with Germany reportedly expected to allocate 12 million Euros ($13.3 million) for Akhenaton Museum in the city of Minya.