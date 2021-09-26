German Elections to Continue Beyond 6:00 PM - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) Voters in the German national election will be allowed to cast their ballots past 6:00 p.m. (16:00 GMT) if they arrive at polling stations before the time runs out, the Federal returning officer said.

"People who arrive before the 6 p.m. deadline and are present at the polling place or (in a queue) in front of it...

will be allowed to vote," Georg Thiel's office tweeted.

It added that access to polling stations would be barred with a barrier tape for those who arrive after the time runs out.

The decision was likely made after the federal election office admitted a ballot mix-up at Berlin polling places, which led to delays and confusion. Berliners are voting in a federal and state elections.