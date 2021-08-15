German Embassy in Kabul Suspends Operations - Foreign Office

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The German Embassy in Kabul has closed down after the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) surrounded the Afghan capital, the Foreign Office said on Sunday, urging citizens to leave the country.

"The security situation has seriously deteriorated.

The German Embassy in Kabul has been closed since August 15, 2021. The passenger terminals of Kabul International Airport are also closed," the ministry said in a statement.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted that the embassy staff had been transferred to the military unit of the Kabul airport.

The first Bundeswehr military aircraft will leave for Afghanistan on Sunday to evacuate German nationals, according to the German media.