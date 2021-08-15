UrduPoint.com

German Embassy In Kabul Suspends Operations - Foreign Office

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

German Embassy in Kabul Suspends Operations - Foreign Office

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The German Embassy in Kabul has closed down after the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) surrounded the Afghan capital, the Foreign Office said on Sunday, urging citizens to leave the country.

"The security situation has seriously deteriorated.

The German Embassy in Kabul has been closed since August 15, 2021. The passenger terminals of Kabul International Airport are also closed," the ministry said in a statement.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted that the embassy staff had been transferred to the military unit of the Kabul airport.

The first Bundeswehr military aircraft will leave for Afghanistan on Sunday to evacuate German nationals, according to the German media.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Foreign Office Russia German August Sunday Media Airport

Recent Stories

Emirates wins triple gold for safety of its transp ..

Emirates wins triple gold for safety of its transport services

47 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince issues decree restructuring Ajm ..

Ajman Crown Prince issues decree restructuring Ajman University

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince issues Resolution on Emiri Co ..

Sharjah Crown Prince issues Resolution on Emiri Court Director in Al Hamriyah

1 hour ago
 12,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

12,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 RTA named &#039;Team of the Year&#039; at British ..

RTA named &#039;Team of the Year&#039; at British Safety Council International S ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing HQA’s Cha ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing HQA’s Chairman

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.