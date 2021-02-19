UrduPoint.com
German Embassy Says Staffers Should Decide Whether To Get Vaccine Shots Offered By Russia

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The German Embassy in Moscow has confirmed receiving Russia's invitation for its staffers and their families to receive the homegrown Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, adding that it is up to employees to decide whether or not to get injected.

Earlier on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it had invited all accredited foreign embassies to join the Russian vaccination campaign.

"The German Embassy in Moscow has received a note verbale from the Russian Foreign Ministry with an invitation for all employees of the diplomatic mission and their families to get the vaccine.

Whether or not to get inoculated is up to employees themselves to decide," the embassy told RIA Novosti.

The ambassadors of India, Italy, Afghanistan, Mongolia and Serbia have earlier said that they received the Sputnik V vaccine. Employees from the embassies of Belarus, Mexico, Mongolia, Moldova, Spain, Afghanistan, Chile and Serbia have also got the shots. The diplomatic missions of Cuba and Ethiopia have expressed readiness to join the campaign.

