UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Energy Chief Hails 'Balanced' Application Of EU Gas Rules To Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 09:50 PM

German Energy Chief Hails 'Balanced' Application of EU Gas Rules to Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) German Economy and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier on Thursday praised the adopted legislation on gas imports as a compromise between energy transport security and competitiveness.

The German parliament passed a bill on Wednesday regulating the application of May amendments to the EU Gas Directive in the country, which affects the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

"We have balanced our interest in securing gas imports through pipelines with the necessary safeguards for consumers and competitiveness," he said in a statement.

The EU's third energy package sets requirements for ownership unbundling, third-party access, non-discriminatory tariffs and transparency. In particular, it forbids the owner of a pipeline built after May 23, 2019, to also pump gas through it to the EU market.

Nord Stream is a twin pipeline running from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. The regulation will not affect the original string and will only cover Nord Stream 2's final stretch of 12 nautical miles in German waters. The second string is expected to become operational later this year.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament German Germany Nord May Gas 2019 Market From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Italian Interior Ministe ..

38 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed meets Queen of Sweden

53 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Ali Usman takes fiv ..

1 hour ago

Saqr Ghobash elected FNC Speaker for 17th legislat ..

1 hour ago

31St Convocation Of Pakistan Navy Engineering Coll ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Financial Services Authority extends MoU wit ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.