German Energy Company Uniper Seeking to Invest Over $8.8Bln in Green Energy by 2030

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) German energy company Uniper said on Tuesday that it is planning to spend over 8 billion Euros ($8.78 billion) through 2030 in green investments.

"Uniper will invest more than ‚¬8 billion through 2030 for its green transformation alone. This is triple its average annual investments of the past three years," the company said in a statement on its first-half results for 2023.

The company also said it intends to "gradually decarbonize its gas business by using green gases like hydrogen" so that green gases make up 5%-10% of its portfolio by 2030.

Uniper is one of Europe's leading energy producing companies, headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany. In December, Germany completed the nationalization of the utility after it suffered major financial losses as natural gas supply from Russia dried up.