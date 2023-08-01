Open Menu

German Energy Company Uniper Seeking To Invest Over $8.8Bln In Green Energy By 2030

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 04:30 PM

German Energy Company Uniper Seeking to Invest Over $8.8Bln in Green Energy by 2030

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) German energy company Uniper said on Tuesday that it is planning to spend over 8 billion Euros ($8.78 billion) through 2030 in green investments.

"Uniper will invest more than ‚¬8 billion through 2030 for its green transformation alone. This is triple its average annual investments of the past three years," the company said in a statement on its first-half results for 2023.

The company also said it intends to "gradually decarbonize its gas business by using green gases like hydrogen" so that green gases make up 5%-10% of its portfolio by 2030.

Uniper is one of Europe's leading energy producing companies, headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany. In December, Germany completed the nationalization of the utility after it suffered major financial losses as natural gas supply from Russia dried up.

Related Topics

Business Russia Europe German Company Germany December Gas From Billion

Recent Stories

COP28 Presidency and UNFCCC sign Host Country Agre ..

COP28 Presidency and UNFCCC sign Host Country Agreement

12 minutes ago
 Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of ..

Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of 'Barbie' today

56 minutes ago
 NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to emp ..

NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to employees

1 hour ago
 ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean ..

ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean research institutions

1 hour ago
 Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka A ..

Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka Art and Design Festival

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on National Day

2 hours ago
Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UA ..

Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UAEâ€™s expertise in government ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attrac ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attracts students from 30 countries

3 hours ago
 NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling ..

NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling abroad

3 hours ago
 AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions clea ..

AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions cleared by Dubai Customs

3 hours ago
 vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartpho ..

Vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartphone with Impressive Features

3 hours ago
 Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From World