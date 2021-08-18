UrduPoint.com

German Energy Giants Partner Up For Pilot Hydrogen Project

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 08:29 PM

German energy giant Wintershall Dea and gas company VNG have teamed up to invest in a pilot project for the production of climate-friendly hydrogen in Germany, the partners announced on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) German energy giant Wintershall Dea and gas company VNG have teamed up to invest in a pilot project for the production of climate-friendly hydrogen in Germany, the partners announced on Wednesday.

"Wintershall Dea and VNG AG will cooperate more closely in the field of hydrogen in the future, and are planning to build a facility to produce climate-friendly 'turquoise' hydrogen as a first step. The two German based energy companies have signed a cooperation agreement to this effect," the statement said.

The pilot plant is expected to be commissioned in 2023 and will have a nominal capacity of 400 kg hydrogen per day, which is equivalent to an annual electricity generation of almost 5 GWh. The plant will be the first of its kind for the production of the so-called turquoise hydrogen in Germany, according to the companies.

The companies are already in talks with potential consumers and are negotiating the possible location of the plant in eastern Germany.

"In order to achieve German and European climate targets by 2050, it's necessary to rapidly establish a functioning hydrogen market. We want to be part of the solution and are investing in future-focused projects," Hugo Dijkgraaf, a chief technology officer at Wintershall Dea, said.

Hydrogen is color-coded depending on the method of its production and its carbon footprint. The most "clean" is green hydrogen, as it is obtained through water electrolysis using energy from renewable sources. Blue hydrogen is produced from natural gas. Carbon dioxide, released as a by-product in the process, is then captured and stored in special storage facilities. Turquoise hydrogen, in turn, is produced by pyrolysis of methane.

