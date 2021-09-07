German Energy Minister Hospitalized From Bundestag Committee Meeting - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) German Economy and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier was hospitalized from a Bundestag committee meeting, the exact reason is unknown, the Bild newspaper reported, citing its own sources.

The 63-year-old minister was attending a meeting of the Bundestag economic committee at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Berlin.

At about 21:00 local time (19:00 GMT) an ambulance took him to the Charite clinic.

According to the newspaper, even before the meeting, Altmaier said he felt sick. He also experienced difficulty in speaking. The exact reason for the hospitalization was not clear yet.