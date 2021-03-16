German Energy Minister Says Will Meet With US Energy Secretary, Presidential Envoy

German Economic Affairs and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier mentioned on Tuesday an upcoming personal meeting with his US counterpart, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) German Economic Affairs and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier mentioned on Tuesday an upcoming personal meeting with his US counterpart, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

Speaking at a press conference in Berlin, Altmaier described last week's talks with Kerry and Granholm as encouraging, adding that they accepted his invitation to take part in the Berlin Energy Transit Dialogue, which started earlier in the day.

"We also agreed about an in-person meeting in the near future," Altmaier said.

According to the minister, the goal is to initiate an exchange of opinions on various issues, including the initiative for a trans-Atlantic energy and climate partnership.