UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Energy Ministry Declines To Comment On Nord Stream 2 Decision

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 06:45 PM

German Energy Ministry Declines to Comment on Nord Stream 2 Decision

The German Energy Ministry has told Sputnik it cannot comment on Friday's decision of a federal gas network regulator not to exempt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from EU rules

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The German Energy Ministry has told Sputnik it cannot comment on Friday's decision of a federal gas network regulator not to exempt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from EU rules.

The Federal Network Agency (BNA) has declined Nord Stream 2 AG's request to waive the EU's Gas Directive on unbundling, network access and cost regulation for the section of the Baltic Sea pipeline off the German coast.

"We cannot comment on a decision made by an independent agency," Korbinian Wagner, a press officer in charge of external economic policy, said.

Nord Stream AG, the pipeline operator, has not ruled out appealing the decision in German courts. It said pipeline construction would go ahead. The project aims to bring an annual 55 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Germany.

Related Topics

Russia German Germany Nord Gas From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Finance Ministry says Moody's report not downgrade ..

17 minutes ago

‘Learn to live with Coronavirus for sometimes as ..

21 minutes ago

Ghulam Sarwar Khan announces partial restoration ..

6 minutes ago

Greece Assumes Chairmanship of Council of Europe C ..

6 minutes ago

Britain, EU in post-Brexit trade talks stalemate

6 minutes ago

Construct of Diamer-Bhasha dam good omen for count ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.