German Energy Ministry Declines to Comment on Nord Stream 2 Decision

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The German Energy Ministry has told Sputnik it cannot comment on Friday's decision of a federal gas network regulator not to exempt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from EU rules.

The Federal Network Agency (BNA) has declined Nord Stream 2 AG's request to waive the EU's Gas Directive on unbundling, network access and cost regulation for the section of the Baltic Sea pipeline off the German coast.

"We cannot comment on a decision made by an independent agency," Korbinian Wagner, a press officer in charge of external economic policy, said.

Nord Stream AG, the pipeline operator, has not ruled out appealing the decision in German courts. It said pipeline construction would go ahead. The project aims to bring an annual 55 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Germany.