UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Energy Ministry Monitoring US Sanctions On Russian Gas Pipeline - Spokeswoman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 06:34 PM

German Energy Ministry Monitoring US Sanctions on Russian Gas Pipeline - Spokeswoman

The German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy is closely watching the US sanctions policy toward Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, a spokeswoman for the agency told Sputnik on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy is closely watching the US sanctions policy toward Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, a spokeswoman for the agency told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The US Congress is reportedly mulling a new batch of penalties to hinder the pipeline construction after its latest bid to stop Russia from raising natural gas exports to the EU market did not produce the desired effect.

"Our position on exterritorial sanctions is clear: we reject them. We are watching developments in the US," the ministerial spokeswoman said.

Nord Stream 2 is intended to carry Russian gas across the Baltic Sea to its exit point in Germany. US President Donald Trump passed the 2020 defense budget in December, which included sanctions on firms involved in its construction. The new restrictions, which may take effect in February or March, will target gas importers and investors.

Related Topics

Exports Russia Budget German Trump Germany Nord February March May December Congress Gas 2020 Market From

Recent Stories

Reham Khan expresses concerns over deteriorating n ..

9 minutes ago

LPG marketers welcome OGRA for reviewing dual juri ..

41 seconds ago

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri for strategy to high ..

42 seconds ago

Belarus Interested in Duty-Free Deliveries of Kaza ..

44 seconds ago

'Kashmir Solidarity Day' observed in Jhang

45 seconds ago

Broadcaster Noor Azhar Jaffery passes away

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.