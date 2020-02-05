German Energy Ministry Monitoring US Sanctions on Russian Gas Pipeline - Spokeswoman

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy is closely watching the US sanctions policy toward Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, a spokeswoman for the agency told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The US Congress is reportedly mulling a new batch of penalties to hinder the pipeline construction after its latest bid to stop Russia from raising natural gas exports to the EU market did not produce the desired effect.

"Our position on exterritorial sanctions is clear: we reject them. We are watching developments in the US," the ministerial spokeswoman said.

Nord Stream 2 is intended to carry Russian gas across the Baltic Sea to its exit point in Germany. US President Donald Trump passed the 2020 defense budget in December, which included sanctions on firms involved in its construction. The new restrictions, which may take effect in February or March, will target gas importers and investors.