German Energy Ministry to Start Assessing Nord Stream 2 AG Certification in 1 Week

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The German Energy Ministry will start an assessment process of the issue of Nord Stream 2 AG certification in a week, Energy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Friday.

"It is important for me that the certification process is carried out correctly, in accordance with the existing regulations. This includes the issuance of a safety certificate (pipeline operation) in relation to the safety of supply," Altmaier told a press conference.

The ministry is required to provide its opinion on this matter as part of the certification process, which is led by the Federal Network Agency.

"No, we have not yet provided (the conclusion), because we have asked our neighbors and asked for their assessments, they have time. I think at the end of next week or the beginning of the week after that - I won't tell you the exact date - then, after all the comments have been received, the specialists of the ministry will develop our conclusion," the minister said.