German Energy Ministry Welcomes Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Deal With US

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy told Sputnik on Thursday that it welcomes the US-German agreement on the Nord Stream 2 and is committed to extending Ukraine's gas transit deal after its expiry in 2024.

"The Federal minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, [Peter] Altmaier, welcomes the [Nord Stream 2] agreement," the ministry said.

On Wednesday, the United States and Germany issued a joint statement, which expands on their support for Ukraine's sovereignty, European energy security and climate protection. The document also states that the agreement on gas transit through the territory of Ukraine should be extended, as it expires in 2024, and Berlin is committed to making every effort to have the deal prolonged.

"We are committed to the gas transit extension through Ukraine after 2024. ... The agreement also shows that Germany and the US are close again," the statement read.

The Nord Stream 2 project, which aims to lay a 745-mile-long offshore twin pipeline that will carry up to 1.9 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany, is currently at its final stretch.

The United States has stood in opposition to the project since its beginning in 2012, but the decision to allow for its completion comes as Washington turns its focus toward establishing closer ties with European partners such as Germany.