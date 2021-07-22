UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Energy Ministry Welcomes Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Deal With US

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 05:40 PM

German Energy Ministry Welcomes Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Deal With US

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy told Sputnik on Thursday that it welcomes the US-German agreement on the Nord Stream 2 and is committed to extending Ukraine's gas transit deal after its expiry in 2024.

"The Federal minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, [Peter] Altmaier, welcomes the [Nord Stream 2] agreement," the ministry said.

On Wednesday, the United States and Germany issued a joint statement, which expands on their support for Ukraine's sovereignty, European energy security and climate protection. The document also states that the agreement on gas transit through the territory of Ukraine should be extended, as it expires in 2024, and Berlin is committed to making every effort to have the deal prolonged.

"We are committed to the gas transit extension through Ukraine after 2024. ... The agreement also shows that Germany and the US are close again," the statement read.

The Nord Stream 2 project, which aims to lay a 745-mile-long offshore twin pipeline that will carry up to 1.9 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany, is currently at its final stretch.

The United States has stood in opposition to the project since its beginning in 2012, but the decision to allow for its completion comes as Washington turns its focus toward establishing closer ties with European partners such as Germany.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington German Germany Berlin Nord United States Gas From Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Egypt extends state of emergency for another 3 mon ..

41 minutes ago

Senior military commanders congratulate UAE Armed ..

1 hour ago

Emirates takes off to Miami

3 hours ago

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases rise by 41,383

4 hours ago

China evacuates tens of thousands as China storms ..

4 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.93 a barrel W ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.