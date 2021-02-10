German Environment Minister Refutes Reports About 'Dirty Deal' With US on Nord Stream 2

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze refuted reports about alleged billion-dollar "deal" between Germany and the United States on Nord Stream 2, noting that there was no "dirty deal."

In September last year, media reported that German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz allegedly offered the United States a deal. Germany allegedly could invest 1 billion Euros in the liquefied gas industry in the United States in exchange for a concession from Washington on the Nord Stream 2 project, which would allow it to be completed and operated without US sanctions pressure. The German Finance Ministry then did not comment on media reports with this information, referring, among other things, to secrecy of the negotiations. Another round of discussion around this story was provoked by the environmental organization Deutsche Umwelthilfe, which actively opposes the project and published a document allegedly sent by the German Finance Ministry to the United States with a relevant proposal.

"I deny that there is some dirty deal, there is no such deal. I strongly deny it, there is no dirty deal," Schulze said, responding to the allegations.

Schulze dismissed further criticism of the project regarding the Greens' concerns about its compliance with climate protection policies.

"We are all unanimous that we want to end the use of coal and nuclear energy, we will write off nuclear power plants. This means that for the transition period we will need gas," the minister explained.

According to Schulze, the latest scientific data shows that Germany will need gas "until about 2040".

"But for this time we need gas, and we need many sources so that we can provide consumers with the most favorable conditions. I think this is the right way and we can only ensure this by using gas, and not alternatives, such as nuclear energy from France or energy supplies from Poland. What is the point of stopping an agreed project, paying billions for it, so as not to complete the pipeline? The only decisive factor is how much gas we will eventually use. We are trying to reduce this [gas consumption], we do it with all fossil sources, we do it with coal, we will write off the nuclear power plant, but we need gas for the transition period. If you have an alternative, let's discuss it. Research says we need gas for the transition period," she added.