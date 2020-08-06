- Home
- German Environmental Group's Suit Against Nord Stream 2 Has No Chance in Court - Lawmaker
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 11:10 PM
A lawsuit filed by a German environmentalist group against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project does not stand a chance of succeeding, Klaus Ernst, chair of the parliamentary committee for the economy and energy, said Thursday
Deutsche Umwelthilfe, or DUH, argues that the project, which aims to bring Russian natural gas to northern Germany under the Baltic Sea, poses a greater environmental risk than previously thought. It wants a local mining authority to recall pipelaying permits.
"Naturally, the legal way is open for DUH. But considering that the permits were issued in line with the law and the project is more than 90 percent complete I understand that the lawsuit has no chance of success," Ernst, of The Left party, told reporters.
A higher court in Greifswald has been looking into the lawsuit against the Stralsund Mining Authority since July 27, Martin Redeker, the court's spokesman, has told Sputnik. The regulator threw DUH's similar complaint in June.