German Envoy Says Expects UNSC To Decide On Cross-Border Aid In Syria Before Christmas

Thu 19th December 2019

German Envoy Says Expects UNSC to Decide on Cross-Border Aid in Syria Before Christmas

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Germany's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Christoph Heusgen told reporters on Wednesday that he expects the voting on two rival resolutions on cross-border humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria would take place before Christmas.

"We expect that vote before Christmas certainly," Heusgen said.

The Security Council might proceed with the vote on the two resolutions as early as Thursday. Russia had prepared a draft that calls for having only two points for cross-border aid delivery in Syria instead of the existing four and extending humanitarian aid deliveries for an additional six months.

Germany, Belgium and Kuwait prepared another document that asks to add a fifth crossing and to extend the delivery authorization for one year.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations said that he was not sure whether the Security Council would hold a voting procedure on the drafts on December 19.

