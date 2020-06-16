German Envoy to UN Urges Convening Syria Constitutional Committee Before End of August

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) German Permanent Representative to the United Nations Christoph Heusgen on Tuesday appealed that the Syrian Constitutional Committee be convened as soon as possible rather that by the end of August.

Earlier in the day, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said that he hopes to convene the third meeting of the Committee by the end of August.

"What is this? We have a serious crisis, millions of people are suffering. This Constitutional Committee should meet by virtual means, as we are meeting, and it should be tomorrow and not at the end of August," Heusgen said.

However, Pedersen had said it would be unlikely for the Syrian Constitutional Committee to hold an online meeting, but clarified its two co-chairs are ready to meet in Geneva as soon as global travel conditions allow it.

On October 30, the 150-member Constitutional Committee was launched in Geneva. The Committee is comprised of members of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society.