German Envoy to US Calls for Clemency for Death Row Inmate Julius Jones

German Ambassador to the United States Emily Haber on Wednesday called for clemency for US death row inmate Julius Jones, who is scheduled to be executed on Thursday, and encouraged a nationwide ban on executions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) German Ambassador to the United States Emily Haber on Wednesday called for clemency for US death row inmate Julius Jones, who is scheduled to be executed on Thursday, and encouraged a nationwide ban on executions.

"As Germans, abolishing the death penalty was one of the lessons we took from history. Today, I join in calling for clemency for Julius Jones," Haber said via Twitter. "I hope all the United States will join the historic process to abandon capital punishment."

Jones, 41, was sentenced to death in 2002 after being convicted for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell, a businessman in the US state of Oklahoma.

Jones claims he did not commit the murder and was set up by an acquaintance. Earlier this month, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board voted to recommend clemency for Jones but Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has yet to make a decision.

European Union Ambassador to the United States Stavros Lambrinidis sent a letter to Stitt on Monday requesting clemency for Jones. Lambrinidis said the European Union firmly opposes capital punishment at all times and in all circumstances.