German EU Presidency to Be Defined by Combating COVID-19 Pandemic, Climate Issues - Merkel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Germany's presidency in the European Union will focus on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and its aftermath, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday, adding that climate issues were also on the agenda.

"Until a vaccine is developed, we will have to live with this pandemic, with this virus. This means that the German presidency will be held differently than we expected. It will be clearly dominated by the issue of combating the pandemic and its consequences. ... Climate issues, just like health issues, will be on the agenda" Merkel said in her podcast posted on the government's website.

The chancellor noted that among the issues that would be brought up during the German presidency was building an effective European health system in all EU member states.

Almost half of the global cases of COVID-19 have been reported on the European continent, as the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control announced that 1,191,120 cases of the disease have been reported in the EU, countries of the European Economic Area and the UK as of Saturday.