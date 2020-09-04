UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Experts Found Toxic Substance's Traces In Navalny's Blood, Urine, On Skin - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 07:57 PM

German Experts Found Toxic Substance's Traces in Navalny's Blood, Urine, on Skin - Reports

German experts found traces of a poisonous substance not only in the blood, but also on the skin and in urine of Alexey Navalny, as well as on the bottle from which he drank, Der Spiegel reported on Friday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) German experts found traces of a poisonous substance not only in the blood, but also on the skin and in urine of Alexey Navalny, as well as on the bottle from which he drank, Der Spiegel reported on Friday, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the bottle, from which Navalny and his relatives drank, was brought to Germany and handed over to specialists. Presumably, he drank from a bottle after the poisonous substance got into his blood.

It noted that the analysis had been carried out by the Munich-based Bundeswehr Institute of Pharmacology and Toxicology.

Related Topics

German Germany From Blood

Recent Stories

TikTok partners with Jack of Digital for Advertisi ..

43 minutes ago

US City of Cleveland Seeks Witnesses in Officer's ..

34 seconds ago

PCB accepts Iqbal Qasim’s resignation

1 hour ago

Govt sets record of borrowing Rs11.3 trillion in t ..

1 hour ago

French Man With Rare Illness Plans to Livestream O ..

36 seconds ago

Messi's Father Disputes Barcelona Contract Claims, ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.