MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) German experts found traces of a poisonous substance not only in the blood, but also on the skin and in urine of Alexey Navalny, as well as on the bottle from which he drank, Der Spiegel reported on Friday, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the bottle, from which Navalny and his relatives drank, was brought to Germany and handed over to specialists. Presumably, he drank from a bottle after the poisonous substance got into his blood.

It noted that the analysis had been carried out by the Munich-based Bundeswehr Institute of Pharmacology and Toxicology.