German Experts Suggest Cash-for-Visa Scheme For Temporary African Workers - Report

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 07:12 PM

A German advisory council for migration policy published an annual report on Tuesday, outlining a scheme that would encourage temporary African workers to return home once their visa expires

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) A German advisory council for migration policy published an annual report on Tuesday, outlining a scheme that would encourage temporary African workers to return home once their visa expires.

More than 110,000 migrants came ashore in Europe last year after crossing the Mediterranean, many of them through North Africa, where they are forced to pay smugglers for a place on a boat.

The Expert Council of German Foundations on Integration and Migration, a nine-expert nonprofit, argued in its 2020 report that migrants should be allowed to pay a security deposit to an EU country of their choice for a chance of working there.

"Instead of paying large sums to smugglers, migrants should have an opportunity under certain conditions to pay a deposit to a European country they arrive in. In return, they will be permitted to come frequently... and get a temporary job," the report reads.

Workers who leave the European Union on time after their visa expires will be paid their deposit back.

They can use this money, experience and contacts to set up their own businesses, join the workforce or invest in agriculture, said Panu Poutvaara, a council member.

Repatriation of illegal migrants to Africa has been inefficient because of lack of cooperation with the countries of origin, said Daniel Thym, the deputy chairman of the expert council. The cash-for-visa scheme could prove a better way of incentivizing returns.

"The return policy is an important part of a common migration policy. The EU's legitimate goals to improve border controls and effectively manage immigration can only be achieved through cooperation with African governments," he said.

Germany will take over the rotating presidency in the Council of the European Union for six months from July. The experts said it should use this opportunity to reform ties between the two continents, including during the next EU-Africa summit in fall.

