UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Exports To Sink 12% In 2020 - Association

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 10:21 PM

German Exports to Sink 12% in 2020 - Association

Germany will see exports shrink 12 percent by the end of this year, according to the latest estimates of BGA, the federal association of wholesale, foreign trade and services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Germany will see exports shrink 12 percent by the end of this year, according to the latest estimates of BGA, the Federal association of wholesale, foreign trade and services.

"The annual balance in foreign trade ...

looks bleak: BGA expects exports to sink by at least 12 [percent] by the end of the year in light of a new economic shutdown in Europe, which still accounts for a third of the world's volume of traded goods," a press release read.

BGA director Anton Boerner was quoted as saying by the dpa news agency that the cut in exports would translate to $196 billion in missed profits. Germany sold goods worth more than $1.6 trillion in 2019.

Boerner added that a return to pre-pandemic levels of exports was expected in summer of 2022 at the latest, but the rebound would depend on post-Brexit trade arrangements with the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

World Exports Europe Germany United Kingdom 2019 Billion

Recent Stories

Opposition's letter of resignation to be accepted ..

33 seconds ago

Variant strain of COVID-19 in five positive UK inb ..

40 seconds ago

NCHD establishes 5949 'Feeder Schools' across coun ..

3 minutes ago

Attock witnessed highest ever spike of COVID-19 pa ..

3 minutes ago

19 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochista ..

3 minutes ago

KP govt promoting interfaith harmony: Bangash

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.