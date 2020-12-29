German Exports to Sink 12% in 2020 - Association

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Germany will see exports shrink 12 percent by the end of this year, according to the latest estimates of BGA, the Federal association of wholesale, foreign trade and services.

"The annual balance in foreign trade ...

looks bleak: BGA expects exports to sink by at least 12 [percent] by the end of the year in light of a new economic shutdown in Europe, which still accounts for a third of the world's volume of traded goods," a press release read.

BGA director Anton Boerner was quoted as saying by the dpa news agency that the cut in exports would translate to $196 billion in missed profits. Germany sold goods worth more than $1.6 trillion in 2019.

Boerner added that a return to pre-pandemic levels of exports was expected in summer of 2022 at the latest, but the rebound would depend on post-Brexit trade arrangements with the United Kingdom.