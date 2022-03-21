German Farmers Report Sharp Increase in Wheat, Food Prices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The cost of wheat and other foods in Germany has increased significantly since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and is expected to keep increasing, President of the German Farmers' Association Joachim Rukwied said on Monday.

"Prices have already risen significantly since the beginning of the war, and I assume that this high level of prices will continue," Rukwied told German broadcaster Welt, when asked how he expects the events in Ukraine to affect grain prices in Germany,

Because Ukraine is one of the world's largest producers of wheat, among other grains and seeds, the prices "will continue to grow" if it "drops out" as an exporter, Rukwied said.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.