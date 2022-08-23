UrduPoint.com

German Farmers See Energy Bills Double As Inflation Squeeze Tightens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2022 | 09:22 PM

German Farmers See Energy Bills Double as Inflation Squeeze Tightens

German farmers have been struggling to stay afloat after paying double for energy in comparison to previous years, the chairman of the German Farmers' Association said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) German farmers have been struggling to stay afloat after paying double for energy in comparison to previous years, the chairman of the German Farmers' Association said on Tuesday.

Joachim Rukwied told a news conference that soaring prices of fuel, fodder and fertilizers threatened to outstrip the money farmers get for their crops.

"Energy costs have doubled, average fertilizer prices quadrupled and average fodder costs increased significantly. We, farmers, need a stable upward trend in revenues from our products to stay in business," he said.

The heatwave of the past few weeks has devastated grain maize, sugar beet and potato crops, Rukwied warned, which means less feed for livestock in fall. Wheat harvest grew from the last year but remains 8% lower than the seven-year average.

Underproduction shows that the agriculture industry cannot afford more of the EU's blanket restrictions on the use of crop protection products, Rukwied said, adding these were "irresponsible and a threat to food supply in Europe."

Related Topics

Business Europe Threatened Agriculture German Money From Wheat Industry

Recent Stories

15 killed, 70 injured as roof of mosque collapsed ..

15 killed, 70 injured as roof of mosque collapsed near Khairpur

4 minutes ago
 Senate body on Petroleum for taking stringent meas ..

Senate body on Petroleum for taking stringent measures to facilitate common man

4 minutes ago
 US Lawmakers Concerned by Twitter Whistleblower's ..

US Lawmakers Concerned by Twitter Whistleblower's Allegations of Security Flaws ..

4 minutes ago
 Souvenir Design Competition: Prize distributed amo ..

Souvenir Design Competition: Prize distributed among winners

4 minutes ago
 Islamic Relief's CEO distributes food, cheques amo ..

Islamic Relief's CEO distributes food, cheques among flood victims

8 minutes ago
 Indus river remain in high flood at Sukkur Barrage ..

Indus river remain in high flood at Sukkur Barrage

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.