German Farmers See Energy Bills Double as Inflation Squeeze Tightens

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) German farmers have been struggling to stay afloat after paying double for energy in comparison to previous years, the chairman of the German Farmers' Association said on Tuesday.

Joachim Rukwied told a news conference that soaring prices of fuel, fodder and fertilizers threatened to outstrip the money farmers get for their crops.

"Energy costs have doubled, average fertilizer prices quadrupled and average fodder costs increased significantly. We, farmers, need a stable upward trend in revenues from our products to stay in business," he said.

The heatwave of the past few weeks has devastated grain maize, sugar beet and potato crops, Rukwied warned, which means less feed for livestock in fall. Wheat harvest grew from the last year but remains 8% lower than the seven-year average.

Underproduction shows that the agriculture industry cannot afford more of the EU's blanket restrictions on the use of crop protection products, Rukwied said, adding these were "irresponsible and a threat to food supply in Europe."