German Farmers Union Says End Of Grain Deal To Have No Impact On Central Europe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 12:20 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Germany and Europe have enough of their own grain stock to avoid supply shortages that may arise from the cancellation of the Black Sea grain deal, the deputy general secretary of the German Farmers' Association said Monday.

"If the pause in the grain, oilseed and fertilizer export through the Black Sea were to last this could lead to new supply bottlenecks and price hikes in the global agri-food trade," Udo Hemmerling told German news agency dpa.

Hemmerling, who sits on the European Economic and Social Committee, an EU consultative body, said that longer pauses in the exports of grain, oilseed and fertilizer would predominantly affect Arab, African and Asian cereal importers.

"No supply bottlenecks are expected in Central Europe because it has its own harvest at its disposal," he said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that the grain deal was de facto terminated, however, Russia would immediately return to its implementation as soon as the commitments toward Moscow became effective.

Russia and Ukraine struck a UN- and Turkey-mediated package deal in July 2022 to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer from Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea. Despite having since agreed to several extensions to the grain deal, Moscow has been pointing out that the deal's component on the facilitation of Russian grain and fertilizer exports was not being fulfilled.

