UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German FDP Politician Says EU Needs Cohesive Approach In Ties With Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 07:37 PM

German FDP Politician Says EU Needs Cohesive Approach in Ties With Russia

The European Union as a whole needs to maintain close ties with Russia, and separately developing relations with Moscow is unacceptable, Alexander Lambsdorff, the deputy head of the Free Democratic Party (FDP) in the Bundestag, Germany's parliament, told Sputnik on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The European Union as a whole needs to maintain close ties with Russia, and separately developing relations with Moscow is unacceptable, Alexander Lambsdorff, the deputy head of the Free Democratic Party (FDP) in the Bundestag, Germany's parliament, told Sputnik on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum.

The forum was launched on Monday when German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas during his keynote speech said that Berlin was ready to work out "a long-term pan-European approach to Russia." According to the minister, this approach will ensure that Russia maintains and develops relations with the EU as a whole, but not with its separate states.

"I think it is very important that the EU pursues a cohesive policy toward Russia. We need to have a unanimous approach to all issues of the European foreign policy. Therefore, I consider this phrase [by Maas] to be right.

One thing is clear - the EU and Russia need to maintain close relations," Lambsdorff said.

According to the official, if separate countries attempt to follow so-called special paths while developing relations with Russia, Moscow may think that Europe is not consolidated, which is incorrect. He claimed that the best evidence is that sanctions against Russia are still in force.

Relations between Russia and the West deteriorated after protests erupted in Ukraine and Crimea rejoined Russia following a 2014 referendum. Western countries have accused the Kremlin of interfering in the referendum and introduced sanctions against Russia. Moscow retaliated by switching over to an import phase-out and imposing countersanctions. However, some EU countries have recently begun questioning the effectiveness of the sanctions amid financial and economic losses and started looking for different solutions to problems between Russia and the EU.

Related Topics

Import Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Parliament German European Union Germany Berlin May All Best

Recent Stories

Northern in command after early scares against Bal ..

18 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI Final: Mukhtar and T ..

22 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical/Eye Camps A ..

28 minutes ago

40 minutes ago

Adnan Akmal’s hundred puts Southern Punjab in st ..

46 minutes ago

Mohammad Mohsin, Khalid Usman star with bat and ba ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.