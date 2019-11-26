German FDP Politician Says EU Needs Cohesive Approach in Ties With Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The European Union as a whole needs to maintain close ties with Russia , and separately developing relations with Moscow is unacceptable, Alexander Lambsdorff, the deputy head of the Free Democratic Party (FDP) in the Bundestag, Germany 's parliament , told Sputnik on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum.

The forum was launched on Monday when German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas during his keynote speech said that Berlin was ready to work out "a long-term pan-European approach to Russia." According to the minister, this approach will ensure that Russia maintains and develops relations with the EU as a whole, but not with its separate states.

"I think it is very important that the EU pursues a cohesive policy toward Russia. We need to have a unanimous approach to all issues of the European foreign policy. Therefore, I consider this phrase [by Maas] to be right.

One thing is clear - the EU and Russia need to maintain close relations," Lambsdorff said.

According to the official, if separate countries attempt to follow so-called special paths while developing relations with Russia, Moscow may think that Europe is not consolidated, which is incorrect. He claimed that the best evidence is that sanctions against Russia are still in force.

Relations between Russia and the West deteriorated after protests erupted in Ukraine and Crimea rejoined Russia following a 2014 referendum. Western countries have accused the Kremlin of interfering in the referendum and introduced sanctions against Russia. Moscow retaliated by switching over to an import phase-out and imposing countersanctions. However, some EU countries have recently begun questioning the effectiveness of the sanctions amid financial and economic losses and started looking for different solutions to problems between Russia and the EU.