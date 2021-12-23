German Federal Police Say Migration Activity From Belarus at Low Level

German Federal Police said on Thursday that illegal migration from the Belarusian-Polish border to Germany had been at a lower level since December 1, according to a statement obtained by Sputnik

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) German Federal Police said on Thursday that illegal migration from the Belarusian-Polish border to Germany had been at a lower level since December 1, according to a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"Berlin's federal police directorate has detected 331 trespassing cases related to Belarus on the border area between (the German border state of) Brandenburg and Poland this month until December 22 inclusive. Compared to previous months, this is a trend indicating a significant decrease. In 2021, Berlin's federal police directorate detained 6,218 individuals related to Belarus who had illegally entered the country," the statement said.

The migration crisis at the EU border with Belarus has dragged on for several months now as thousands of migrants continue to make their way there attempting to enter the European Union.

Poland has enhanced its border control measures, mobilized military forces, and begun construction of a border fence. Polish authorities accuse Belarus of manufacturing the crisis, while Minsk repeatedly denies this allegation, stressing that Poland is blowing the situation out of proportion.

Since the beginning of the year, the Polish border guard has recorded about 40,000 attempts at illegal border crossing, several dozen times more than last year. The monthly total grew from 3,500 in August to 7,700 in September and 17,400 in October, before decreasing to 8,900 in November.