UrduPoint.com

German Federal Police Say Migration Activity From Belarus At Low Level

Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:18 PM

German Federal Police Say Migration Activity From Belarus at Low Level

German Federal Police said on Thursday that illegal migration from the Belarusian-Polish border to Germany had been at a lower level since December 1, according to a statement obtained by Sputnik

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) German Federal Police said on Thursday that illegal migration from the Belarusian-Polish border to Germany had been at a lower level since December 1, according to a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"Berlin's federal police directorate has detected 331 trespassing cases related to Belarus on the border area between (the German border state of) Brandenburg and Poland this month until December 22 inclusive. Compared to previous months, this is a trend indicating a significant decrease. In 2021, Berlin's federal police directorate detained 6,218 individuals related to Belarus who had illegally entered the country," the statement said.

The migration crisis at the EU border with Belarus has dragged on for several months now as thousands of migrants continue to make their way there attempting to enter the European Union.

Poland has enhanced its border control measures, mobilized military forces, and begun construction of a border fence. Polish authorities accuse Belarus of manufacturing the crisis, while Minsk repeatedly denies this allegation, stressing that Poland is blowing the situation out of proportion.

Since the beginning of the year, the Polish border guard has recorded about 40,000 attempts at illegal border crossing, several dozen times more than last year. The monthly total grew from 3,500 in August to 7,700 in September and 17,400 in October, before decreasing to 8,900 in November.

Related Topics

Police German European Union Germany Minsk Berlin Belarus Poland August September October November December Border From

Recent Stories

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Prac ..

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Practices in quality and patient s ..

41 minutes ago
 UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity ..

UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity within UAE Government

1 hour ago
 Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: ..

Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: Pablo Zabaleta

1 hour ago
 Commissioner directs timely provision of services ..

Commissioner directs timely provision of services to people under RTS

43 seconds ago
 9600 fertilizer bags recovered from godown

9600 fertilizer bags recovered from godown

45 seconds ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 23 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 23 Dec 2021

47 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.