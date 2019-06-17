UrduPoint.com
German Federal Prosecution Identifies Suspect Arrested For Alleged Murder Of Politician

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 47 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 10:35 PM

German Federal Prosecution Identifies Suspect Arrested for Alleged Murder of Politician

German federal prosecutor's office identified on Monday the suspect they believe to have killed Walter Luebcke, the leader of Germany's central Kassel regional government, as Stephan E., a 45-year-old German citizen

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) German Federal prosecutor's office identified on Monday the suspect they believe to have killed Walter Luebcke, the leader of Germany's central Kassel regional government, as Stephan E., a 45-year-old German citizen.

The suspect was arrested by German law enforcement on Saturday and is believed to have acted on extremist far right-wing views to commit the alleged murder.

The 65-year-old politician was found dead in his home with a gunshot wound to the head earlier in June. Luebcke was a leading member of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Party and was a vocal supporter of pro-migrant policies.

German prosecutors have not excluded the possibility that the suspect acted with co-conspirators, but said that it did not have any evidence that was part of any terrorist organization.

An investigation into the crime is underway and the suspect remains in custody. If the suspect is confirmed to the have committed the crime, it will be Germany's first politically motivated murder in decades.

