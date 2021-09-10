UrduPoint.com

German Federal Prosecutors Investigating Pre-Election Hacking - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

German Federal Prosecutors Investigating Pre-Election Hacking - Reports

The German chief prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into attempts by a suspected hacker collective to access the private data of federal and regional lawmakers, media said Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The German chief prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into attempts by a suspected hacker collective to access the private data of Federal and regional lawmakers, media said Thursday.

Germany blames the phishing campaign on Ghostwriter hackers who they claim are linked to the Russian military intelligence GRU, the Spiegel magazine reported.

The attacks of the past months focused on members of the "grand coalition" conservatives and Social Democrats, the frontrunners in the September 26 election race.

Thomas Haldenwang, the head of the German domestic intelligence, warned in July that stolen data could be used to generate fake news and smear lawmakers.

A Foreign Office spokesperson on accused Russia on Monday of being behind "unacceptable cyberactivities." Russia has repeatedly denied similar charges and invited Western countries to a dialogue on cybersecurity.

Related Topics

Election Foreign Office Russia German July September Democrats Media Race

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for being elected IUCN President

33 minutes ago
 AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS s ..

AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS students

1 hour ago
 Zverev to test Djokovic's Slam bid in US Open semi ..

Zverev to test Djokovic's Slam bid in US Open semi-finals

3 minutes ago
 Civil Activists Organize Silent Protests in Kabul ..

Civil Activists Organize Silent Protests in Kabul Despite Taliban's Ban - Source

3 minutes ago
 Russia, US to Hold New Meeting on Cybersecurity, D ..

Russia, US to Hold New Meeting on Cybersecurity, Dialogue Gained Momentum - Ryab ..

3 minutes ago
 Fawad, Farrukh grieved over Yousafzai's demise

Fawad, Farrukh grieved over Yousafzai's demise

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.