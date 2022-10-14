UrduPoint.com

German Federal Prosecutors Take Over Rail 'Sabotage' Probe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The German Federal prosecutor's office has taken over the investigation into last week's failure of a rail communication system that paralyzed traffic in the country's north.

A spokesperson for the federal authority in Karlsruhe told multiple German media on Thursday that the probe was being conducted on suspicion of "anticonstitutional sabotage.

"

Actions that cause a public transportation service to cease to function, either in whole or partially, are punishable with a fine or a prison term of up to five years under the German criminal code.

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday that a breakdown in the digital train radio system brought passenger and cargo trains in several states to a standstill. The company said later that severed cables pointed to an act of sabotage.

