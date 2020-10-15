German Federal, Regional Authorities Agree on Tightening COVID-19 Restrictions - Merkel

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) German Federal and regional authorities have agreed on the procedure for tightening restrictive measures if the dynamics of the growth of COVID-19 cases surpasses a critical level, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

Following a meeting with the heads of the federal states of Germany, Merkel said that they had agreed to change the criterion for starting to tighten restrictive measures - from the current 50 cases per week per 100,000 of the population of a corresponding administrative entity to 35 registered new infections.

"We agreed on this preventive mark, because we saw how quickly an increase can occur from 35 to 50 per 100,000, when it is already necessary to impose restrictions," Merkel said at a press conference.

As in other European countries, in Germany in the fall, the number of new coronavirus cases began to grow: in the summer there were several hundred new confirmed cases, but in October several thousand cases are registered per day. Over the past 24 hours, 5,100 cases have been confirmed. For the entire time of the pandemic, Germany has recorded 334,000 cases of coronavirus, with 9,677 deaths among COVID patients and some 281,000 recoveries.